KUALA LUMPUR: Two Bangladeshi men have been arrested after the discovery of a body in a black plastic bag by the side of a shop in front of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Section 1, Bandar Kinrara, near here yesterday.

Serdang police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan said both men, in their 30s, were arrested in Serdang today and have been remanded for seven days until Monday.

He said the initial post-mortem revealed that the victim, believed to be a foreigner, had died three days ago.

“The victim who had no clothes on, was covered with a cloth and was wrapped in a clear plastic sheet and black cloth. The motive is being investigated,“ he said in a statement today.

In addition, he said further investigations revealed that the victim had head injuries and was believed to have been beaten with blunt objects.

Yesterday, Ismadi was reported to have said that an individual had found the body while he was cleaning the area in front of the school. — Bernama