Body in undergrowth: Pensioner remanded for seven days

MARANG: A pensioner was remanded for seven days, starting today, to assist in the investigation in connection with the discovery of a woman’s body in undergrowth by the roadside along the Kampung Alor Gali - Wakaf Tapai road in Marang, on Jan 19.

The remand order against the 59-year-old man was issued by Magistrate Zur Azureen Zainalkefli to assist the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The suspect was arrested at 2.30 pm yesterday in Jeli, Kelantan

Yesterday, Marang district police chief, DSP Mohd Zain Mat Dris, in a statement, said that the victim was identified as Zarina Mukhtar, based on matching fingerprint records archived at the National Registration Department, and through the Criminal Record Registration Division (D2) at Bukit Aman.

The body of Zarina, 57, was found lying on her back, fully clothed, in undergrowth by the roadside bush on Jan 19 by a member of the public while looking for palas leaves.

There were no signs of a struggle or blood stains found at the location, and no signs of stab wounds or cuts on the body. - Bernama