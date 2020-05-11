Body of 6-year-old girl found on road shoulder, stepfather prime suspect

KUALA LUMPUR: A child refugee was found dead by members of the public at 9.50am today on a road shoulder at Jalan Memanda 3, opposite Ampang Point and a restaurant, allegedly abused and killed by her stepfather.

“Investigations show she was a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) card-holder and about six years old.

“She was bald and it is believed her death was caused by being struck with a hard or blunt object,” said Ampang district police chief, asst comm (ACP) Noor Azmi Yusoff, in a statement today.

He said that based on information that was received, the child was beaten by her stepfather because she refused to eat.

He said the stepfather and two female UNHCR card-holders were arrested at a hotel in Jalan Memanda 5 – the suspected place of death – within 30 minutes of a Police search operation being launched.

A post-mortem will be carried out at Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) and the case investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama