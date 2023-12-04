Body of armed forces man found in Belum Forest Reserve

IPOH: A search and rescue team found the body of an armed forces personnel who was reported missing in the Belum Forest Reserve near Gerik on Friday, while carrying out an operation.

The armed forces personnel from Batallion 25 of the Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD) camp in Sri Bentong, Pahang was reported missing last Friday.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said a search and rescue operation which was initiated on April 7, comprising personnel from the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), found the body at 10.15am today.

Mohd Yusri said the body was later sent to the Gerik Hospital for post-mortem.

“Perak PDRM wish to register our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased,“ he said in a statement today.

On Monday, Mohd Yusri had reported that initial investigations revealed that the armed forces personnel had gone missing at about 5pm when carrying out an operation with five others in the area. - Bernama