Body of baby girl found at sewage treatment plant

KUALA LUMPUR: The body of an eight-month-old baby girl was found with bruises on the head and legs near Taman Kinrara Sewage Treatment Plant in Puchong near here today.

Serdang Police deputy chief Supt Mohd Rusdi Daud said the police were alerted to the find at 1.18pm by a lorry driver.

“There was a mark of vaccination on the left arm,“ he told reporters at the scene.

The body was sent to the Serdang Hospital, he said.

“The police urged the public with any information related to the body to contact the nearest police station,” he said. — Bernama