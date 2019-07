NIBONG TEBAL: The body of a man, feared drowned after falling into Sungai Udang while cleaning fishing nets in the estuary of the river at Ladang Bayram, Nibong Tebal yesterday, was found last night.

Penang Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director, Maritime Captain Hamizan Harun said the body of K. Kalidasan, 33, was found at 9pm by a search and rescue (SAR) operation team about 15m from the location where the man was last seen.

“The operations, assisted by the Fire and Rescue Department, the police and the Civil Defence Force (APM), were carried out after we received information on the incident about a man who fell into Sungai Udang at around 6.15pm yesterday,” he said here today.

He said the body was sent to the Sungai Bakap Hospital here for post-mortem. — Bernama