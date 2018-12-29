Body of man with stab wounds found in car

SUNGAI PETANI: The police recovered the blood-stained body of a man with stab wounds in a car near here early today.

Kuala Muda deputy police chief Supt Sazalee Adam said the man, identified as A. Muniandi, 41, with stab wounds in the neck and body, was found in the driver’s seat of a white Nissan Grand Livina MPV near the site of Taman Bandar Baru night market.

A member of the public who was on patrol duty came across the body in the car and contacted the Bedong Police Station at 4.15am, he said in a statement.

He also said that Muniandi had been working in Singapore for the past 10 years and is believed to have returned to Sungai Petani several days ago.

The police were trying to establish the motive for the murder because none of Muniandi’s valuables had been taken, he said.

The body had been sent to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Star, he added. — Bernama