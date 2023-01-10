Body of missing Indian tourist found in Gunung Jasar brought down by helicopter

CAMERON HIGHLANDS: The body of Indian national climber, Nandan Suresh Nadkarni, 44, who went missing since September 22 in Gunung Jasar was brought down at 11.20 am, said Pahang police chief, Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman.

Yahaya said the victim’s body was airlifted by a helicopter of Ipoh Air Operation Force (PGU) after efforts to carry the body failed due to the difficult terrain.

“We found the victim’s body at 3.40 pm yesterday at a stream near Pos Atap and the distance was about six kilometres from the crime scene control post (PKTK) at the foothill of Gunung Jasar.

“Police investigation found that in his descent from the peak of Gunung Jasar, the victim deviated from the original path causing him to lose his way in the jungle and had entered the border of Perak,” he said in a media conference today.

Earlier, a climber from India was reported missing when hiking up Gunung Jasar, Cameron Highlands last week.

The search and rescue operation (SAR) was activated and based on initial investigation, a closed circuit television (cctv) footage showed the man leaving the hotel alone for Trail 10 of Gunung Jasar at about 9 am on Sept 22.

The SAR operation involving 101 officers and personnel of various agencies including the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) , the Civil Defence Force (APM) and non-governmental organisations (NGO), Cameron Highlands mountain guides and Radio Communication and Recreation Club.

Meanwhile, Yahaya said the body had been handed over to Sultanah Hajjah Kalsom Hospital, Cameron Highlands for a post-mortem.

“The post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death and a friend of the victim who has been here since the SAR was launched had been informed to identify the victim’s body.

“From police findings, it was found the victim had informed his friend that he was climbing Gunung Jasar but he did not return to the hotel or check out,” he said.

He said the victim who was an actuary, checked into Hikers Sleep Port Guest House, Tanah Rata on Sept 19 and should have checked out on Sept 24.

“We were told the victim was attending a conference in Kuala Lumpur on Sept 25 and he had decided to visit Cameron Highlands earlier for the climb.

“An inspection of the victim’s lodging found his personal items such as passport, laptop, wallet and clothes were still in the room and victim had checked in alone,” he said. - Bernama