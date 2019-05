KUALA LUMPUR: The body of an old man was found floating in Sungai Kuyuh, near Jalan Raya 1, Taman Serdang Jaya, here last night.

A spokesman of the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said 10 personnel from its Serdang station retrieved the body from the river after being alerted by the police at 9.16pm.

“They took several minutes to retrieve the body,” he said.

He said the man, believed to be in his 70s, was fully clothed but no identification documents were found on him.

Based on the condition of the body, the man is believed to have been dead for a few days, the spokesman said. - Bernama