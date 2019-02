KANOWIT: Swept away by Sungai Kanowit’s swift currents, Carlos Paee, 15, a Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Kanowit student, and Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) cadet, lost his life while trying to save three friends in distress in a sampan caught in fast-flowing water.

His body was found today by a Search and Rescue (SAR) team near Nanga Engkeriring, 15km from where the incident occurred at Bukung Jagoi at 1.47pm on Feb 24, said Kanowit Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) chief, Arrahman Chik.

“It was brought to the Rumah Tony jetty and handed over to the police. His parents have confirmed it is their son, Carlos,” he said when contacted.

According to Arrahman, Carlos was on the riverbank with his friend, David Lee Jilan, on Sunday when they saw their friends struggling to steer the sampan.

They jumped into the water to help them, but the current was too strong, so they aborted the attempt. David made it back to the bank, but Carlos was carried away.

Some villagers who witnessed the incident managed to rescue the boys in the sampan.

Arrahman said his department will hand a contribution of what they can afford to Carlos’s family and make an effort to get his valour recognised through a letter of appreciation.

Carlos had represented his school at the Zone 4 Bomba Cadet Camp in SMK Sarikei Baru the day before. — Bernama