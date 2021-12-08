Booster vaccination for Labuan folks progressing smoothly

LABUAN: The COVID-19 booster vaccination programme for Labuan folks is being rolled out smoothly without any major challenges, said Labuan COVID-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) chairman Rithuan Ismail.

He said almost 20 per cent of the 68,500 adults eligible for the programme in Labuan have so far received the booster shots and that the number does not include those working in the oil and gas-related sectors and Filipino refugees in the two Refugee Community Settlement Schemes of Kampung Muslim and Kiamsam.

“Pandemic control measures and the COVID-19 national vaccination drive are running smoothly as planned in Labuan.

“Everyday people are making a beeline at the Membedai Health Clinic as well as at the authorised private clinics for the booster shots, although at a slow pace, it is running progressively,” he said.

Rithuan said so far the momentum of booster vaccination has been consistent with over 12,339 jabs (or 18.01 per cent) administered as of Dec 6 and that all in the duty-free island and those in the oil and gas sector would be given the booster shots regardless of their nationality..

Labuan was the first among federal territories and states in the country to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19 with 80 per cent of its adult population fully vaccinated (two doses) as of July 27 and recorded 100 per cent vaccination rate (two doses) on Sept 7. - Bernama