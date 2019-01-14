Boy pleads guilty to incest with older sister

KAMPAR: A 14-year-old boy pleaded guilty in the magistrate’s court here today to committing incest with his biological sister, who is two years older than him, since two years ago.

He made the plea before Magistrate Nur Faizah Muhamad Saleh.

The offence, under Section 376B (1) of the Penal Code, was allegedly committed at their house between December 2017 and May 2018.

He was allowed bail of RM3,000 in one surety and the court set Feb 20 for mention pending his probationary report from the Social Welfare Department.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Norashikin Hassanor prosecuted, while the boy was unrepresented. — Bernama