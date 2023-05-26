Brace for AI-induced job loss impact

THE advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been deemed a threat to

some people due to its impact on employment.

Malaysia has projected an unemployment rate of 3.8% in 2023, but this figure could potentially increase in the future due to the integration of AI.

According to a report from investment bank Goldman Sachs, up to 300 million full-time jobs could be replaced by AI in the future.

The issue of job displacement, with the presence of AI in the technology sector, has gained traction and is a highly intricate matter.

However, it is important to recognise that AI can also offer benefits.

As a developing country, Malaysia should embrace the integration of AI and brace for its consequences. Notwithstanding the potential job losses, bear in mind that AI can streamline our daily activities.

To ensure the successful adoption of AI and other advanced technologies, educational institutions must play a pivotal role in preparing the future workforce.

Schools and universities need to equip students with extensive technical knowledge and skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving job market.

Updating the curriculum to remain relevant to evolving technologies is crucial. Diversifying skills that cannot be replicated by machines is of utmost importance.

Furthermore, universities should forge partnerships with industries to facilitate knowledge transfer, and offer students valuable real-world exposure.

This collaborative approach will bridge the gap between the skills sought by industries and those possessed by students.

By working together, students can gain hands-on experience, engage in AI projects and develop relevant skills that are aligned with the demands of an AI-driven job market.

The government should play a crucial role in mitigating the impact of AI. It should implement progressive and innovative policies to provide support for individuals who may experience job losses due to AI.

Additionally, the government must proactively create new employment opportunities that remain relevant for workers.

While AI is sophisticated and advanced, it cannot entirely replace humans. Professions, such as teachers, doctors and lawyers, will continue to remain relevant.

However, it is essential to embrace AI as a tool to streamline work processes and enhance capabilities.

By integrating AI technologies appropriately, professionals can benefit from increased efficiency and improved outcomes in their

respective fields.

Dr Mohd Shahidan Shaari

Senior Lecturer

Faculty of Business and Communication

Universiti Malaysia Perlis