Brief on firefighters’ critical allowance presented to King: Zuraida

IPOH: The Housing and Local Government Ministry has presented a proposal paper brief on the critical allowance for firefighters to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix) said today.

The brief was handed over yesterday and it is hoped that the proposal to pay the RM200 monthly allowance can be realised this year, she told reporters after a visit to the Ipoh City Council.

During the World Firefighters Day 2019 celebration on July 20 at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur, Zuraida said Sultan Abdullah had asked for a brief on the allowance to be presented to him.

Zuraida said earlier, on July 8, that the payment of the allowance could not be implemented this year. - Bernama