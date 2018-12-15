  1. The Sun Daily
  2. Local

Bring the cup home, urges PM

15 Dec 2018 / 14:29 H.
    Bring the cup home, urges PM
    Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali decked in the national team jerseys during the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup final between Malaysia and Vietnam at the Bukit Jalil Stadium, on Dec 11, 2018. — Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has advised the Harimau Malaya squad to go all out to bring home the AFF Suzuki Cup to Malaysia.

“I would like to wish all the best to the Harimau Malaya squad who will play in Hanoi, Vietnam tomorrow night.

“Prove that we can beat the opponents. To Ultras Malaya, give your unwavering support and cheer on our team,“ Mahathir said in a video post on his Facebook page.

Malaysia will face Vietnam at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi in the second-leg of the finals. The first match held at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, here Tuesday, finished 2-2. — Bernama

Did you like this article?