British angler stranded on Pulau Lalang rescued

MALACCA: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) rescued a British angler who was stranded on Pulau Lalang here yesterday.

Malacca and Negeri Sembilan MMEA director Maritime Captain Iskandar Ishak said the victim, Russel Walter Boyd, 40, who lives in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur, was found safe without any injury after being stranded on the island for about three hours.

Iskandar said before the incident, the victim went out alone for a fishing trip to the island before his rubber boat was swept away by the currents because it was not tied down.

“We received an alert from the Johor Bahru Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) through the MERS 999 line at 2.30 am yesterday before deploying Bot Kilat 19, which was in the nearby area to rescue the victim.

“The man was then taken to the Marina Jetty for further action,” he said in a statement here today.

He advised the public to report any information or emergency to the Malacca and Negeri Sembilan Maritime Operations Centre at 06-3876730 or the MERS 999 line for assistance. -Bernama