Budget 2023: RM15b flood mitigation plan until 2030 in facing climate change

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will be implementing the Flood Mitigation Plan worth RM15 billion until 2030 as a long-term strategy to adapt to climate change facing the country.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, when tabling the Supply Bill in the Dewan Rakyat today, said for 2023, many of the projects to be awarded would incur an estimated expenditure of RM700 million.

He said among the main projects would be the Sabo Dam at a cost of RM562 million, involving 46 locations to reduce the risks of debris and mud floods like the flood tragedy in Baling, Kedah.

“Besides this, will be construction of the dual-function retention pond worth almost RM2 billion involving the length of Klang River and Sungai Rasau in Selangor as a two-prong strategy to overcome the flood problem and as a supply stock of raw water.

“The government will also implement the additional phase of the Integrated Sungai Golok Delta project in Kelantan at a cost of almost RM500 million and upgrading of the national weather forecast and flood warning system,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul also said that for 2023, the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) would be allocated RM174 million.

“This is a proactive preparatory step, whereby the Finance Ministry will channel an additional R400 million to NADMA to ensure a state of preparedness to assist promptly in the event of floods towards the end of this year.

“For 2023 too, the government has set aside an early allocation of RM100 million under the National Disaster Aid Fund while the Finance Ministry is prepared to increase the allocation if the need arises,” he added.

Meanwhile, as a preparatory measure of the Malaysian Armed Forces in facing any disaster, he said two additional field hospitals in Kluang, Johor and Kota Kinabalu in Sabah, involving a construction cost of RM47 million, would be ready by the year end.

Tengku Zafrul also said that 50 units of ambulance would be stationed at the military camps, ready to be deployed to help in times of disaster.

“The government will also allocate RM20 million under the Caring Community Organisations Grant for the benefit of 2,000 residents’ associations in carrying out voluntary activities such as holding fire-fighting courses and rendering assistance during disasters such as floods. - Bernama