Budget 2023’s purpose will not be defeated even with Parliament’s dissolution: Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: The purpose of Budget 2023 tabled today will not be defeated even if Parliament is dissolved as it focuses on the future direction of the country, said Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

“The economic report talks about where we are today and where we are going to be in terms of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“For instance, the fiscal deficit is expected to be 5.8 per cent of GDP for 2022 and to further reduce to 5.5 per cent of GDP in 2023,” he told a press conference after presenting Budget 2023 in Parliament today.

Hence, the purpose of the Budget will not be defeated, he said when asked the relevance of the budget tabling amid rumours about Parliament dissolution.

To recap, in 1999, Parliament was dissolved after the budget was tabled. After the election, the budget was presented again to the Cabinet. - Bernama