Budget 2024: Kuskop hopes to receive higher allocations

KUCHING: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Kuskop) is hoping for a higher budget allocation in 2024 to continue supporting entrepreneurs nationwide.

Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said entrepreneurs across the country can definitely expect good news under the Madani Budget 2024 to be tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Finance Minister, on Oct 13.

“We have proposed a larger amount for Budget 2024 compared to RM732 million this year after considering input from various stakeholders nationwide.

“We have collected, summarised and submitted (the data) to the Ministry of Finance. At the moment, only the Prime Minister knows, but I am very confident that we will get a better amount than what was approved,” he told reporters after officiating the National Institute of Entrepreneurship (INSKEN) branch here today.

In the meantime, Ewon said the ministry recently allocated RM10 million in special grants for Bumiputera entrepreneurs in Sabah and Sarawak under the Bumiputera Enterprise Enhancement Programme (BEEP) Plus.

“SME Corp will channel the grant under the Mikro MADANI programme to help micro, small and medium enterprises (PMKS) throughout the country.

“And before the tabling of Budget 2024, we already have good news. Entrepreneurs in Sabah and Sarawak can apply online now,” he said.

Earlier, in his speech at the ceremony, Ewon said the opening of the Sarawak branch of the INSKEN campus would provide entrepreneurs with better access to programmes organised by the institute, as it is equipped with training rooms that can accommodate 30 participants at a time.

“The complete facilities provided play an essential role in creating a conducive environment for learning and entrepreneurial development besides being cost-effective for conducting training and mentoring programmes.

“Another advantage of the INSKEN Campus in Sarawak is its strategic location in the city, making it easily accessible to all entrepreneurs and programme participants from the surrounding areas, as well as facilitating cooperation between stakeholders,” he said. - Bernama