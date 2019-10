IPOH: Member of Parliament for Bukit Gantang, Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (pix) last night denied reports that he had joined Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), maintaining that he continued to be an independent elected representative.

He also stressed that he had not joined any party since he left Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) last year.

“The statement (report) is not true at all. I am still an Independent and have not joined any party,“ he said, in a statement, calling on those who had issued such news to retract it, so as to clear his name.

In another statement issued last night, Perak PKR chairman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak said Syed Abu Hussin’s application to join the party had been approved at the party’s central leadership council meeting today.

On June 27, 2018, Syed Abu Hussin had announced his departure from UMNO and BN after securing the Bukit Gantang seat, previously occupied by PAS, in the 14th General Election.

Out of the 24 Parliamentary seats in Perak, 15 belong to the Pakatan Harapan alliance comprising DAP (7), PKR (3), Amanah (2), and Bersatu (3), with the remainder comprising Barisan Nasional (8) and Bebas (1). — Bernama