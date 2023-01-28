Bukit Jalil LRT station operation extended until 2am

KUALA LUMPUR: Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) will extend service hours at the Bukit Jalil Light Rail Transit (LRT) station until 2 am tomorrow (Jan 29) to support the needs of users attending several events around the National Sports Complex here.

It said that all other station services will also be extended to allow passengers to reach their final destination, while Rapid KL bus operations for 20 selected routes will be extended until 2.30 am.

Passengers are advised to use the alternative routes provided to reach the Bukit Jalil LRT Station, following the interruption of the Ampang Line LRT service between Masjid Jamek and Bandaraya stations.

“In order to avoid congestion, passengers are advised to continue buying return journey tokens as soon as they arrive at Bukit Jalil, or use the Touch ‘n Go card and make sure the card balance is sufficient,” it said in a statement.

“Passengers are also advised to comply with the rules when using rail and bus services, including always wearing a face mask,” read the statement.

Following are the 20 Rapid KL bus routes involved in the service extension until 2.30 am:

173 (Lebuh Ampang - Taman Jasa Utama);

190 (Lin Ho Jalan Lekiu - Desa Sri Hartamas Hub);

250 (Lebuh Ampang - Wangsa Maju LRT Station);

772 (Pasar Seni Hub - Subang Suria Mah Sing);

400 (Lebuh Pudu Hub Via Bukit Bintang - Damai Perdana);

450 (Lebuh Pudu Hub - Hentian Kajang);

590 (Lebuh Pudu Hub - Bandar Sungai Long);

600 (Pasar Seni Hub - Puchong Utama);

640 (Pasar Seni Hub - Sri Manja);

652 (Batu 3 Jalan Klang Lama - Awan Besar LRT Station);

T580 (TPM Via Bukit Jalil LRT Station - Awan Besar LRT Station);

T582 (Bandar Sri Petaling - Sri Petaling LRT Station);

300 (Lebuh Ampang Hub - Pandan Indah);

303 (Lebuh Ampang -Taman Mulia Jaya);

751 (Pasar Seni Hub - Taman Sri Muda);

T460 (Bandar Teknologi Kajang - Kajang Stadium MRT Station);

T803 (Subang Suria - Kwasa Sentral MRT Station);

T101 (Bukit Rahman Putra - Sungai Buloh MRT Station);

T102 (Kampung Paya Jaras Hilir - Sungai Buloh MRT Station), and

T103 (Sutera Damansara - MRT Damansara Damai).

- Bernama