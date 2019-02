BUKT MERTAJAM: A total of 500 low-income earners in Bukit Mertajam received some good luck today in the form of a Chinese New Year (CNY) contribution worth RM100 each at a charity event in the Bukit Mertajam Parliamentary Constituency Service Centre.

“We gave RM50 worth of pantry essentials and a RM50 ang pau which can be used to buy other necessities,“ said Bukit Mertajam member of Parliament, Sim Chee Keong, to reporters after the event.

He said it is the fourth time since 2016 the event was being held for those who have registered under the various programmes for aid.

“In the past, we had open houses, but this time we thought we’d do it differently by holding a charity programme so that more people here can be helped irrespective of race or religion,” Sim said.

He said the event reflects the unified spirit of Malaysia Baharu.

Among the things that were given out were rice, noodles and tinned food.

He urged those living on less than RM1,000 a month to sign up with the eKasih programme to start enjoying its benefits.

Also present at the event was state Women, Family Development, Gender Inclusiveness and Non-Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman, Chong Eng. — Bernama