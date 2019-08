PETALING JAYA: The Malay Economic Action Council (MTEM) has raised concerns over Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s (pix) plans to pursue a more needs-based affirmative action.

Whilst acknowledging flaws in the current race-based policy, MTEM raised concerns over the PKR President’s plans citing statistics.

“Per capita income in 2014 for Bumiputra is only 21.7% (RM16,066 per year) as much of non-Bumiputra income (RM74,067 per year). Bumiputra only owns 26.1% of housing assets in Malaysia while non-Bumiputra own 63.3% even though the Bumiputra population is 3 times larger than non-Bumiputra. Contribution to the economy by Bumiputra SMEs are only 12% of Malaysia’s total GDP,“ it said in a statement.

It added that even though race-blind policies may prove to be successful in improving the well-being of those at the bottom of the economic ladder, it does precious little in addressing the widening gap between the rich and the poor.

“This permanent concentration of wealth among the same group of people is not healthy and is especially toxic in Malaysia as the well leveraged in Malaysia tend to come from a particular ethnic group or from politically connected Bumiputra and Indians.”

MTEM also called for a rethink in how future affirmative policies are implemented following failure by the previous Barisan Nasional administration to adequately address the income gap.

“Affirmative action in Malaysia requires a racial dimension to prevent racial inequalities from being swept under the carpet, away from view and easily considered a non-problem. If only Malaysians can better appreciate history before making snap judgements, it will be much easier to achieve consensus on how to make positive reforms to the NEP which in MTEM’s view is still relevant but definitely requires a major overhaul for the future.

“Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should understand that he is expected by the Bumiputera to reform the NEP but not to abolish it. If he deviates from this expectation, the backlash will surely be swift and severe. The support of the Bumiputra is important to any Prime Minister of Malaysia. “