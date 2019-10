JOHOR BARU: Police detained a man in connection with a house break-in incident at Taman Pulai Flora, Kangkar Pulai near Skudai yesterday.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the 34-year-old suspect was nabbed by the residents while he was on the roof of a house while his two accomplices managed to flee.

“In the 9pm incident, a security guard at the residential area was informed that one of the houses had been broken into.

“The security guard, together with the complainant, a 41-year-old engineer, who is also a volunteer of the patrol unit, found some lights in an empty house of which the occupants had already moved out,” he said in a statement, here today.

Dzulkhairi said the inspection carried out by the security guard and the complainant at the kitchen section of the house found several pieces of broken ceiling on the floor.

They also spotted three men at the roof of the house and quickly shouted to get neighbours’ attention and they managed to apprehend one of the suspects.

He said when police arrived at the scene at about 9.36pm, the residents handed over the suspect to the police together with 60 pieces of RM1, a gold bracelet and a bunch of keys believed to be the loot from the burglary.

“The man admitted to have broken into the house with two friends but they already fled the scene,” he said.

Initial investigations found the man had four criminal and six drug records and he would be remanded for four days from today to Thursday, he said, adding that case was being investigated under section 457 of the Penal Code. — Bernama