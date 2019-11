BALIK PULAU: A bus driver pleaded not guilty in the magistrate’s court here today to a charge of driving under the influence of drugs, which caused the death of a teenager on Nov 7.

According to the charge sheet, the accused, S. Peter Paul, 49, was alleged to have been driving a bus under the influence of drugs, which resulted in the death of a teenager, Muhammad Saifullah Mohammad Hafiez, 16.

He is accused to have committed the offence at Jalan Dato Ismail Hashim in the southwest district here at 6.30pm on Nov 7.

The accused was charged under Section 44 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which carries a maximum fine of RM20,000 and maximum imprisonment of up to 10 years if convicted.

DPP Rais Imran Hamid offered a bail of RM20,000 in one surety as it was a serious offence.

However, lawyer S. Yagoo representing the accused, sought a lower bail on the grounds that the accused was only earning RM1,400 a month and a single parent who had to support his three children and his mother.

Magistrate Ahmad Tajudin Zain allowed a bail of RM12,000 in one surety and fixed Dec 5 for mention.

In the 6.30pm incident last Thursday, Muhammad Saifullah, a form four student of Sekolah Menengah Sungai Ara and a part-time pizza delivery boy, was killed while two others were seriously injured in a crash involving three vehicles at the junction on Jalan Kelicap near Setia Triangle in Bayan Lepas. - Bernama