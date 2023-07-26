Businessman ‘Dato Malik’ released on bail

PETALING JAYA: ‘Dato Malik’ (pix) or known as Abdul Malik Dasthigeer has been released on bail today (July 26) after he was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday (July 25).

The founder and chairman of Malik Group of Companies was arrested by the MACC under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Amla).

A source told Free Malaysia Today (FMT) that the businessman was released on bail this afternoon.

Malik is popular in the entertainment scene for his work in bringing Indian artists and entertainers to perform in Malaysia.

It was also reported yesterday that the commission will be calling a former minister to facilitate in its investigations into Malik’s case.

It was also widely speculated that former Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan was involved with Malik’s dealings after pictures of Saravanan and Malik were widely seen pictured together.

However, Saravanan has reportedly dismissed the rumours to the online portal saying it was normal for him to be photographed with businessmen or other members of the public.

“It’s (just) rumours, so why should I entertain it? Just leave it,” said Saravanan.