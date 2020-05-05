Buy local, consumers urged

PETALING JAYA: While businesses are happy over the reopening of their operations yesterday, local players fear they might lose to bigger international companies.

This has led to various quarters urging Malaysians to support local businesses by purchasing their goods and using their services, especially as the public is expected to remain frugal during these uncertain times.

Economist Prof Dr Barjoyai Bardai said doing so would help stimulate the country’s economy as this will have a multiplier effect.

“It will also lead to less imports, as our local products will act as an import substitute. All of this will result in a stronger local market and currency,” he told theSun.

“So where possible, go to our own local coffee shops, instead of international chains. The same applies to buying clothing or food, among others,” he added.

Barjoyai said while Malaysians should be more sympathetic towards local goods and services and should be more willing to support them, aggressive promotional campaigns were still required.

This can be assisted by the government by way of advertisement through the various mainstream media, he said.

According to Barjoyai, purchasing local products would help the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) kickstart their businesses, as they look to reinvent in the new normal.

“However, these businesses should look at this more like a ventilator, rather than a means for them to recover. It will only help them breathe. They still need to reinvent themselves, and this will take a long time,” he said.

Gabungan Bertindak Malaysia chairman Zaid Kamaruddin said small local businesses have been the hardest hit by the movement control order (MCO) and would therefore require the most help.

“We call on our fellow Malaysians to buy local products as much as possible, patronise local neighbourhood stores, small shops and markets, and minimise spending on international food and drink franchises.

“Remember, if we help to keep our small businesses strong, we will drive our economy stronger,” he said in a statement.

The call was echoed by Malaysian Federation of Hawkers and Petty Traders Associations president Datuk Seri Rosli Sulaiman, who pleaded with consumers to help local businesses recover.

“I know many have been ordering fast food during the MCO, perhaps it’s time to assist the locals now,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ali Cafe Tom Yam Seafood Restaurant owner Ali Syed Mohamed said many traders he knows welcomed the government’s announcement to allow most businesses to resume operations. He said although revenue would remain low for a while, this would at least help them in making ends meet, compared to the little-to-no income previously.

