Buy Malaysian Campaign boosts consumers’ confidence in local products

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP)’s Buy Malaysian Products Campaign (KBBM) continues to receive encouraging response thus increasing consumer confidence in local products.

KPDNHEP’s Business Development Division director Ismainur Hadi Amat Bakeron (pix) said it was further strengthened when a total of 241,900 stock keeping units (SKU) of local products have been marketed on various shopping platforms compared to only 160,648 SKUs prior to the launch of this campaign.

He said that this is the result of a strategic partnership with 16 players in the retail sector comprising, among others, supermarkets and convenience stores at petrol stations to identify high potential local products.

Supermarkets such as Mydin, Aeon, Tesco and Giant as well as several retailers have already marketed quality locally made products through hangers and shelves with special stickers, he said.

“The collaboration has so far generated RM1.621 billion in sales in the third quarter of this year, an increase of RM28 million compared to RM1.593 billion recorded in the same period last year,“ he told Bernama here today.

In addition, Ismainur said the e-commerce platform has become the latest trend for consumers to shop, coupled with the implementation of the Movement Control Order which restricts people’s movement.

In this regard, he said the ministry had collaborated with three online shopping sites, namely, Shopee, Lazada and PG Mall this year, to promote Malaysian-made goods and at the same time to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“Also through these online shopping sites, the sales value of local products has reached up to RM43.5 million with 71,877 SKUs in the third quarter of this year, compared to only RM7.4 million with 15,399 SKUs reported in the first quarter,” he said.

The ministry also took a new approach by conducting special cross-collaboration with organisations or interested companies with own followers or influence, he said.

“Among steps implemented are conducting KBBM campaigns or promotions through advertisements including light emitting diodes (LEDs) billboards at strategic locations along the highways, federal or state roads as well as holding special collaborations with Upin and Ipin (the animation series),” he said.

Meanwhile, one of the entrepreneurs who joined KBBM via e-commerce platform, Sharil Omar said his company is still able to continue operating in the current challenging period due to the customers’ tendency to buy products online.

Sharil, who is the executive manager of Ryverra Chocolate & Confectionery Sdn Bhd, said his company offered more than 50 products through online shopping sites such as Shopee, Lazada, Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok.

“Cooperation with KPDNHEP through KBBM also allows my company to penetrate the supermarket, apart from getting an exemption from listing fees, promotions and publicity, as well as rental space and shelves at selected premises,” he said.

Meanwhile, Oishiy Rich Empire’s Operations and Business Development director Noorul Halimin Sabran said the company’s products such as Cravia carrot chips and Muruku Cheese Minys received encouraging response after the company switched to online marketing. — Bernama