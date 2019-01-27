By-election defeat wake up call for both PH and PKR: Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The defeat in the Cameron Highlands by-election is a reminder to the leadership of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) to be more aware of the people’s views regarding the economy and the cost of living.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said the leadership should work harder to fulfill its 14th General Election (GE14) manifesto.

“We have to deal with issues related to race and religion with full wisdom for the benefit of all.

“We (PKR) accept the results of the Cameron Highlands by-election, and congratulate Ramli Mohd Nor, who was elected by the people,“ he said in a statement today.

Anwar said PKR would also like to congratulate the Election Commission (EC) for handling the election well, especially in terms of managing public complaints and announcing the result quickly.

In the by-election held yesterday, BN candidate Ramli Mohd Nor received 12,038 votes to defeat PH’s M. Manogaran (8,800 votes), and two Independent candidates, Sallehudin Ab Talib (314 votes) and Wong Seng Yee (276 votes). — Bernama