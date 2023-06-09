By-election: Nazri can be great assemblyman who cares for residents - Former PAS assemblyman

MUAR: Former PAS assemblyman for Sungai Abong, Dr Sheikh Ibrahim Sheikh Salleh described Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for Simpang Jeram, Nazri Abdul Rahman as a commited individual who helps people regardless of their political leanings.

Dr Sheikh Ibrahim, the two-time assemblyman of the constituency now known as Simpang Jeram, said Nazri had proved his worth when he served as an engineer at the Muar Municipal Council, where he helped him resolve residents’ problems even though they were not from the government party.

“I’ve known him since 1999 and he is very professional at his tasks and has never picked or chosen when helping any elected representative.

“When I lodged complaints about development issues for people here, he was understanding and helpful, so my work as an assemblyman then was very simple and hassle-free... he is not biased, and doesn’t choose according to parties,” he told Bernama at his residence today.

Dr Sheikh Ibrahim said even though he was in the Opposition at that time, his work and service to residents were made easier thanks to Nazri’s hard work and diligence.

Dr Sheikh Ibrahim, who joined Amanah in 2019 and is the current Simpang Jeram PH election director, said that Nazri, a civil engineer, truly had the intention of helping residents in the constituency, especially in mitigating flash floods, going as far as completing his doctorate in flood issues even though he was already nearing his sixties.

“He did his doctorate not for a better job opportunity but because he wanted to learn more about flood issues, so we can see his commitment. To me, he’s a great man, better than I was, if he becomes a YB (Yang Berhormat),” he added.

Dr Sheikh said there may be those who will question why Nazri could not resolve flood issues completely during his tenure in the council, but as a long-term resident and former assemblyman, he considers Nazri’s efforts as being more effective than what had been done dozens of years previously.

“He (Nazri) discussed about the problems, planned solutions, he did the work, but you must remember, the funds don’t come from him, there will be funds only if the state or federal government approves it,” he said.

The Simpang Jeram state by-election will be a three-cornered fight between Nazri, PAS central committee member Dr Mohd Mazri Yahya of Perikatan Nasional, and independent candidate S Jeganathan and polling day is set for this Saturday. -Bernama