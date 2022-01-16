CAAM approval required for drone flights during Thaipusam celebrations

KUALA LUMPUR: Individuals who wish to fly their drones to record Thaipusam celebrations this Tuesday (Jan 18) are required to obtain permits from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Hazani Ghazali said.

He said appropriate legal action would be taken against any individual found violating the law in this regard.

“Federal Reserve Unit personnel have also been mobilised to assist in control measures for the safety and smooth running of the celebrations that are set to begin tonight,” he told Bernama tonight.

Meanwhile, in Selangor around 2,000 police personnel have been mobilised to ensure that Thaipusam festivities at two main locations in the state would run smoothly.

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said 1,500 personnel would be based around Batu Caves with the rest in Kuala Selangor.

In Penang, around 1,300 police personnel and officers will be on duty throughout the celebrations, according to Timur Laut district police chief ACP Soffian Santong. — Bernama