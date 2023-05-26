CAAM plays important role in success of LIMA

LANGKAWI: Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) plays an important role in making the air show in conjunction with the organisation of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023 (LIMA ‘23) a success.

CAAM chief executive officer of CAAM Captain Norazman Mahmud said an air show would be planned a year prior.

“Every time LIMA is organised, there are definitely new things to learn and all the plans and standard operating procedures set cannot be permanent and must change according to the conditions during the day of the show.

“The new things that we learn at each LIMA airshow become things that need to be improved at the next year’s event,“ he told Bernama in an exclusive interview here recently.

He said the control of the airspace during the show would be completely handed over to the Royal Malaysian Air Force, and among the challenges identified was the communication issue involving the air forces of other countries participating in the aerobatic show.

Norazman said their involvement in the CAAM Air Traffic Control Centre, allows the latest information on air movement to be delivered quickly and accurately.

“Communication problems are usually the biggest challenge, their presence at this centre allows both parties to understand each other’s needs and wishes based on the situation during the show.

“Other challenges include the weather. Rainy weather will force the performance schedule for each team to be moved or reduced,” he said.

Meanwhile, Norazman said the efficiency of the air traffic controllers under CAAM in handling the movement of commercial aircraft was not only key to the smooth running of the air show, but also to the organisation of LIMA as a whole.

“The main challenge is to ensure that all commercial aircraft including additional ones, moving in and out of Langkawi airspace, get enough time.

“This task becomes more challenging when the apron (aircraft parking space) is reduced from 18 to six at Langkawi International Airport (LIA),“ he added.

Norazman said the safety of each flight was the main focus of the officers on duty, by ensuring that commercial aircraft do not wait too long to enter or exit the island’s airspace.

The Langkawi airspace will be closed for two hours from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm in conjunction with LIMA ‘23 from May 23 to this Saturday. -Bernama