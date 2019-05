KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) wants to see all e-hailing and taxi drivers be part of the soon-to-be-expanded Self-Employment Scheme (SPS).

Socso chief executive officer Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz said to date only 14,500 out of the estimated 200,000 taxi and e-hailing drivers have registered with SPS.

He said drivers who refuse to register for the scheme are liable to a fine of RM500 to RM4,000 each, depending on how long they wait to register.

They have until the end of June to join the scheme. “This exercise is for their benefit, but we will also enforce it,“ Azman said.

“We want to create awareness (of the importance of the scheme) and if we can, we will avoid taking action,“ he told reporters at the Perkeso Iftar ceremony at Hilton Kuala Lumpur today.

Earlier, Human Resources Minister Kula Segaran said the SPS, which was created by Socso, would be expanded to cover those in various informal sectors including farmers, fishermen, hawkers and art enthusiasts.

He said the introduction of the scheme would ensure that all those who are employed receive appropriate protection in the event of an accident.