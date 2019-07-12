Cabinet allows e-hailing drivers to work another three months without PSV license

PUTRAJAYA: The Cabinet here today decided that e-hailing drivers who have yet to obtain a public service vehicle (PSV) license are allowed to operate on the road for the next three months while enforcement is in place using a soft landing approach.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said this is to ensure there is a transitional period for e-hailing drivers to advise, educate and be alert before the strict enforcement comes into action.

“We know that there are many drivers who are still undergoing the process of obtaining the PSV license, and we have asked the drivers not to take the license at the last minute.

“Just this week, there are thousands going through the course and we do not want any disruption for the passengers,“ he said at a press conference at the ministry today.

However, he reiterated that today is the beginning of enforcement for e-hailing drivers who do not have a PSV license or not driving a car that fulfils the requirements, just that they will not receive penalties, but advise and warnings to go attend the courses as soon as possible.

“I would like to stress that there is no postponement on our side to enforce our requirements towards drivers and e-hailing operators, just that we give some time for drivers to transition,“ he said.

He has also instructed the Road Transport Department and the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) to monitor e-hailing operators and ensure that drivers are given a maximum of 20% commission, while taxis who use the e-hailing service are given a maximum commission of 10%.

“We know that there are some companies trying to retain their drivers under the guise of giving them extra 5% fee or charge. They are trying to play with words, and we have warned them they should not do so,“ he said.

He also said that e-hailing companies should not incur any large amount of surge charges towards passengers in need of the service.

On claims that a PSV licence can be obtained under the table, Loke urged the public to lodge a report with the authorities and expose these activities.