Cabinet appointments reflect compromise to accommodate all parties in unity govt, say analysts

PETALING JAYA: Despite some apprehension expressed by netizens on social media and even an open letter from former minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz, political analysts believe Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim made the right decisions with his Cabinet appointments.

Netizens have questioned the appointments of those who have pending court cases, while Rafidah had, without mentioning names, implied why Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, who was rejected by voters in the 15th general election (GE15), could be made a senator and appointed international trade and industry minister.

But the analysts say there are sound reasons for those decisions. They believe Anwar’s Cabinet represents a fine balance of interests among the political parties in the unity government to ensure its stability, as well as appointing members with talent and capabilities.

Universiti Malaysia Sarawak political analyst Prof Datuk Dr Jeniri Amir said the appointments indicate that Anwar was accommodating everyone in a unity government based on the quota set by the political parties that supported him.

“His unity government can perform well despite controversial appointments. While people were surprised as Anwar promised not to appoint anyone with court cases to the Cabinet, I’m sure he has valid reasons and took into account the long-term national interests when making his decisions,” Jeniri said.

On retaining the finance minister’s position, he said Anwar is probably the most experienced for the job, having been in a similar role for almost eight years previously.

“He could handle all the challenges facing the nation at that time too.

“Through the appointment of Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof as deputy prime minister 2, Anwar fulfilled his promise to East Malaysians, which is the right thing to do. As finance minister, he can lift them economically by providing the attention they deserve,” he said.

Jeniri believes Anwar had chosen his Cabinet ministers after considering talent, capabilities and political factors.

“But everyone was shocked when Hannah Yeoh was announced as the youth and sports minister. She should be in another more important ministry, considering how capable she is. But perhaps Anwar thinks that is the best position for her at the moment.

“As for Zafrul’s appointment as Miti minister ... there must be a good reason for it. It is probably Barisan Nasional (BN) that put forward his name, and perhaps Anwar thinks he has what it takes to do the job. Only time will tell,” Jeniri said.

Merdeka Centre political analyst Ibrahim Suffian said the new Cabinet may not satisfy everyone, even those in other political parties.

But one must remember that in a unity government, Anwar has to make compromises and accommodate some of the demands from the various stakeholders to form the government.

Ibrahim said one thing to watch is how younger Cabinet ministers such as Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (environment, natural resources and climate change), Fahmi Fadzil (digital communications) and Yeoh will work with the bureaucracy and get the message out that they are moving ahead and shaping the new government’s agenda.

“Yeoh has proven to be highly capable as deputy minister of Women, Family and Community Development for the 22 months that PH governed the country.

“Now, she gets to be a full minister overseeing youths, including 18 to 20-year-old voters, most of whom were likely to have voted for Perikatan Nasional in GE15,” he said.

Ibrahim expressed disappointment that few women have been appointed ministers.

“Datuk Seri Azalina Othman has been appointed law minister, and I hope she gets to fully implement the reform agenda as she is a capable and dynamic person.

“Fadillah’s appointment as deputy prime minister 2 is part of Anwar’s campaign pledge. He hopes to make East Malaysia participate more in the federal government and be treated less like a distant cousin.”

Ibrahim is also eyeing the performance of Syariah Judiciary Department director-general Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar as the new religious affairs minister.

“He’s known to be a progressive individual. I hope he gets a chance to strengthen and improve the delivery of the syariah system to a level that is fairer to Malaysian women,” he said.