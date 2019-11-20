Cabinet basically agrees to raise grade UD41 medical officers to UD43

KUALA KRAI: The Cabinet has basically agreed with the Health Ministry’s proposal to raise the grade of contract medical officers from UD41 to UD43, according to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (pix).

“I have presented it to the cabinet and, in principle, the Cabinet has no problem to approve the proposal and I as the minister concerned will hold discussions with the Finance Ministry and the Public Service Department on the matter,” he told reporters after the opening ceremony of the Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital, here today.

The RM286 million hospital was opened by the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V.

Meanwhile, Dr Dzulkefly confirmed that eight Pasir Puteh Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency personnel had suffered from respiratory infections believed to be contracted from Vietnamese fishermen who were recently detained.

“The health problem is however under control and the Kelantan Health Department has examined 18 personnel and 45 Vietnamese fishermen and only 19 of them showed symptoms,” he added. - Bernama