Cabinet did not discuss sex video issue: Dr Wan Azizah

PUTRAJAYA: The Cabinet today did not discuss the issue of the sex video implicating Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

“Why discuss? It was not on the agenda,“ she said with laughter when asked by reporters on the matter after attending the “Bicara Ilmu Sri Satria” programme at Sri Satria, the official residence of the deputy prime minister, here today.

Asked if there is a need for the video issue to be brought to Pakatan Harapan’s presidential council to settle internal disputes and ensure the people’s confidence, Wan Azizah said there was no need to do so.

“Any party has some political differences between themselves. It is part of whatever happens in the political arena,“ she said.

She said the controversial video issue was being resolved and dying down.

Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz alleged that he and Azmin were featured in sex videos which have gone viral, but Azmin has denied the allegation and said it was a plot to destroy his political career.

On the “Bicara Ilmu Sri Satria” programme, Wan Azizah said a top personality would be invited to give a lecture every month on topics that can help in nation building.

Today’s lecture, entitled “Current Issues and Developments in the Islamic World”, was presented by the president and vice-chancellor of Universiti Selangor, Prof Datuk Dr Mohammad Redzuan Othman. It was attended by more than 300 people.

The “Bicara Ilmu Sri Satria” programme, the sixth in a series, is a brainchild of Wan Azizah to enliven Sri Satria as a centre for the development of knowledge.

In her short speech after Mohammad Redzuan’s lecture, Wan Azizah recalled her attendance at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conference in the early part of Ramadan.

She expressed her sadness that the OIC was not used as a platform for rich Islamic countries to help poor Islamic nations. — Bernama