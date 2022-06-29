Cabinet forms Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Cabinet today agreed to form a Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation to help Malaysian families face the rising cost of living.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the main role of the special task force is to gather all information from ministries, agencies and the public, and to formulate strategies and coordinate actions to resolve issues relating to inflation, especially in controlling price hikes more efficiently and effectively.

“The task force will function like the one which handled the Covid-19 pandemic, and they will have meetings twice a week, namely on Mondays and Thursdays.

“A press conference will be held after every meeting to answer all questions on issues raised by the people,” he said in a statement here today.

Ismail Sabri said the move was taken following the rising cost of living faced by the people due to climate change and geopolitical uncertainties, including the Russia-Ukraine crisis which is expected to drag on and affect fuel and food commodity markets.

The Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation will be chaired by Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

It will have five members namely Minister of Finance Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee, Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said an officer will be appointed at each ministry as the focal point to provide immediate responses to the special task force with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs as its secretariat.

“The government is always striving to ensure that the people are not severely affected by the increase in the inflation rates around the world,” he added. — Bernama