Cabinet reshuffle needed, say analysts

PETALING JAYA: A Cabinet reshuffle is urgently needed to address critical issues faced by the unity government, according to political analysts.

They emphasised the need for it when commenting on former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin’s call for caution in implementing a reshuffle too soon.

Khairy had said current ministers were relatively new and suggested that they be given time to showcase their key performance indicators.

“The prime minister has two options now. He should either fill the vacancy left by the late domestic trade and cost of living minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub or conduct a major Cabinet reshuffle.

“In my opinion, it might be a bit too early because it’s not even a year yet and it’s quite unusual to have a massive Cabinet reshuffle within such a short period.

“To be fair to Cabinet ministers, they should be given more time to showcase their performance,” Khairy said at the Johor International Youth Conference 2023 held at the Persada International Convention Centre on Saturday.

National Council of Professors head of governance, legislation and public management Prof Dr Nik Ahmad Kamal Nik Mahmood said he agreed with Khairy’s statement that more time should be given before gauging the ministers’ performance.

“However, the government has only five years to perform. Some ministers are poor in addressing issues which require prompt action.”

Nik Ahmad said non-performing ministers should be weeded out, and Salahuddin’s vacant post filled immediately.

“He has not been replaced until now. This is not good for the government, and without a minister in charge of his portfolio, things are a bit out of control.”

Nik Ahmad said ministers and the government should not delay addressing issues of public concern.

He added that the government must act swiftly and appoint ministers with the necessary skills to work effectively.

Supporting his call, Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research senior fellow Prof Dr Azmi Hassan said the need for efficient and capable ministers remains paramount.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is facing difficulty in finding a balance between supporting his party and ensuring efficient governance.

“As the country grapples with pressing problems, Malaysians eagerly await the government’s response to concerns over the cost of living and availability of essential food items.

“The seriousness of addressing political issues while keeping existing alliances intact within the unity government is crucial.”

Azmi stressed that a reorganisation should prioritise placing competent individuals who can tackle important issues.

“It is evident that certain ministries, or more specifically, some ministers, fail to concentrate on social issues that may affect the country’s economy and politics.

“The Cabinet was formed to satisfy the political considerations at that time.

“It remains to be seen if a Cabinet reshuffle will take place soon.

“However, the urgency of the situation calls for prompt action and the need for capable ministers to address the challenges that continue to impact the nation,” said Azmi.

Nik Ahmad said evaluating Cabinet ministers’ performance after six months in office and subsequently conducting another evaluation to weed out underperforming ones would prevent long-term problems.