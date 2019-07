PUTRAJAYA: The Cabinet has yet to make its final decision on the takeover of Gamuda Bhd’s four tolled highways, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix).

“We have not made that decision,” he told reporters after attending the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Convention here today.

On Feb 23, Dr Mahathir announced that the government had proposed to take over four tolled highways in the Klang Valley – the Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP), Sprint Expressway, Shah Alam Expressway (Kesas) and the Stormwater Management and Road Tunnel (SMART).

On June 21, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng was reported as saying that the Federal government made a conditional offer to take over the four highways at the cost of RM6.2 billion, pending the Cabinet’s approval. — Bernama