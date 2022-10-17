Call to fund non-Islamic places of worship lauded

PETALING JAYA: The Penang Hindu Association (PHA) has welcomed the call by the Young Buddhist Association of Malaysia (YBAM) for the next government to continue allocating funds in the national budget to carry out repairs, maintenance and emergency work on non-Islamic places of worship (POW).

Its president P. Murugiah said the YBAM statement that was issued last Thursday was spot on in its call, as the grants are important to carry out maintenance works to ensure safe, comfortable and functional spaces for devotees to conduct ceremonies and activities.

“Apart from POW, the government should also help old folks homes and shelters that are privately run by non-Muslims as they too need government help. There should be less red tape to help these neglected voices.

“NGOs and others help communities by taking care of the elderly, sending children to school and providing medical assistance, but they are often forced to get funds from the public. This is unsustainable. So, the new government should treat non-Muslims fairly.”

The YBAM had said it regretted that Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz did not allocate grants benefiting non-Islamic organisations when presenting Budget 2023 on Oct 7.

“In 2021 and 2022, the National Unity Ministry received an allocation of RM50 million from the federal government budget for eligible non-Islamic religious organisations to apply for funds to carry out repairs, maintenance and emergency work.

“Non-Islamic religious organisations, including Buddhist societies, temples, and churches are places where Malaysians of different religions, races, beliefs and cultures fulfil their responsibilities as devotees, playing a key role in self-purification and shaping a harmonious society.”

YBAM expressed hope that the next government would continue the beneficial measures implemented in 2021 and 2022 by including the allocation of grants to non-Islamic religious organisations in any revised budget for 2023.

Federation of Taoist Associations Malaysia president Daozhang Tan Hoe Chieow also supported YBAM’s call.

He said the government should expand the criteria for providing grants and include the annual maintenance works of non-Muslim places of worship as well.

“Under the current criteria, most places of worship cannot qualify to receive grants, and because of this, there is quite a lot of unutilised money in the budget allocation.

“We also want the grants to be used to provide small sums of money to alleviate the hardship caused by the closure of non-Islamic POW due to Covid-19 restrictions. This is what the state governments of Sarawak and Penang are doing.

“When the criteria are expanded, all POW regardless of religion can benefit from the RM50 million allocation, and be registered with the National Unity Ministry.”

Tan also proposed that since the ministry has been entrusted to look after the affairs of other religions, it is only logical that either the minister or his deputy be a non-Muslim.