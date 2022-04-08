Call to prosecute foreigners buying subsidised petrol

PETALING JAYA: The Petrol Dealers Association of Malaysia (PDAM) has urged authorities to pass a law to prosecute foreigners who purchase subsidised RON95 petrol, which is reserved for Malaysians.

“There is currently no law under which foreigners could be prosecuted for purchasing subsidised petrol in Malaysia. Malaysians must immediately inform the petrol station’s cashier about the illegal purchase by foreigners if they witness such situations,” said PDAM president Datuk Khairul Annuar.

He proposed a system at petrol stations to detect and bar foreign-registered credit cards from being used for transactions for the purchase of RON95 petrol.

Khairul was commenting on videos of foreign-registered cars filling up RON95 fuel at petrol stations, which had gone viral on social media after Malaysia reopened its borders on April 1.

The country had imposed a ban on the sale of RON95 petrol to foreigners since August 2010.

In a statement last Sunday, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, warned that petrol station operators who allowed foreign-registered vehicles to purchase RON95 petrol would face stern action.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry Johor director Mohd Hairul Anuar Bohro said petrol dealers should take proactive measures to curb such transactions.

Adding to this, PDAM vice-president Shahnaz Khan said petrol station dealers can monitor foreign vehicles entering their premises.

“They must decline to sell RON95 petrol when there are not many customers. But at peak hours, the petrol station operators cannot control everyone, especially those who pay for petrol at the pump using a credit card.

“Furthermore, most petrol stations in Malaysia operate on a self-service method, so it is hard to see who is at the petrol pump because we lack the manpower to monitor the stations,” he said.

Shahnaz also suggested Malaysians who notice foreigners purchasing RON95 petrol to remind them that they are not allowed to do so.

In a Facebook post, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak said the subsidy given for RON95 in Malaysia is around RM1.70 per litre.

“If foreigners fill 40 litres of RON95, the government will lose RM68 of the people’s money to foreigners,” he said.

The ministry has received seven complaints regarding the alleged misappropriation of RON95 petrol involving foreign-registered vehicles since the reopening of borders.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry enforcement director Azman Adam said the cases were reported in Johor and two petrol stations were being investigated.

“If RON95 petrol is used by foreigners, it will affect the supply to our people,” said Azman.