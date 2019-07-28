Calling IGP a liar is immature and irresponsible: Patriot

PETALING JAYA: The National Patriots Association (Patriot) has come out in support of Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador in his handling of the viral sex video controversy.

Patriot president Datuk Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji (pix) said political parties should stop putting unnecessary pressure on the police over the matter.

He was commenting on the call for Hamid to step down as IGP for “being elusive” by not disclosing the full details of the investigations into the sex video.

“He has even been branded a liar,” Mohamed said.

He said Hamid was right in not making details of the investigations public as doing so would pre-empt the work of the Attorney-General in assessing the merits of the case.

“This is gutter politics,” he said. “Patriots view such calls as immature and irresponsible.”

Mohamed believes Hamid was only trying to transform the police force that had been “battered through years of abuse inflicted by the previous administration”.

“The IGP has vowed to stamp out corruption and has ordered his officers and men to dissociate themselves from the activities of the underworld,” he said in a statement.

“The task ahead is daunting and necessitates the support and understanding from all his officers and men, as well as politicians and members of the public,” he added.