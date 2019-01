PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional’s (BN) electoral victory in Cameron Highlands was a setback to Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) ‘New Malaysia’ aspiration, Gerakan said today.

It is a wake-up call for the ruling coalition over its poor performance in recent months, Gerakan National President Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai said today.

“It must now work harder to prove to the people that it has the same commitment and ability to govern the nation as rightfully expected by the people,” he said in a statement.

In congratulating BN candidate Ramli Mohd Nor on his win, Lau said the outcome of the by-election with winning margin was a strong indicator that the voice of the people should not be ignored.

“The PH government should not downplay or overlook rising questions or valid concerns by the people,” he said.

“The defeat was a reminder to PH leaders that they are representatives of the people to serve the people’s interests and walk the talk.”

Lau said PH must remember that its governing performance is always subject to public scrutiny.

“Malaysians will not hesitate to express their displeasure via the ballot box if PH continues failing the people who have high hopes for them to build a ‘New Malaysia’ instead of endless politicking and display of rhetoric,” he said.

“The Cameron Highland by-election results proved that voters do not root permanently for PH. PH leaders must learn a lesson and improve, they should not take public support for granted.”