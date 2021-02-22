Cancer stricken boy who had police car ride wish fulfilled, dies

KEPALA BATAS, Feb 22: Seven-year old leukemia-stricken Mohamad Ammar Dhani Mohd. Azuan who had his wish of riding in a police patrol car (MPV) fulfilled recently, died yesterday.

Seberang Perai Utara District police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said he received news that Mohammad Ammar Dhani, died at about 6pm yesterday at his family home in Bakar Kapor, Penaga here.

“The child’s remains will be buried at the Bakar Kapor Mosque Cemetery, Penaga, at about 10 am today,“ he said when contacted today.

On Jan 22, the media reported that Mohamad Ammar Dhani’s wish of riding in an MPV was granted when Noorzainy took him on a 10-minute VIP ride along with his mother.

Mohammad Ammar Dhani who had been diagnosed with cancer at the age of two had an obsession for police cars and had always wanted to be a policeman.- Bernama