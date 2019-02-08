Car in mishap found harbouring 10kg ketum leaves

KUALA KANGSAR: Police arrested an Indonesian woman and a local man after 10kg of ketum leaves were found in the boot of their car, at Jalan Raja Idris, here, early this morning.

Kuala Kangsar district police chief ACP Razali Ibrahim said the discovery was made after the car was involved in an accident at 6am.

He said police received information from members of the public on the accident, and found that the 25-year-old construction labourer and the 22-year-old production operator sustained light injuries.

“However, police were suspicious of the pair before getting down to searching the vehicle and found two black-coloured rubbish bags in the boot section.

“A further search revealed the substance in the plastic to be ketum leaves weighing an estimated 10kg,” he said in a statement here today.

Razali said while urine tests conducted on the couple turned out negative, the case is being investigated under Section 30 (3) of the Poison Act 1952 and both of them were arrested for further investigation. — Bernama