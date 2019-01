KAJANG: It was high drama this morning when a suspected car thief led police on a high-speed chase here before the vehicle he was driving turned turtle.

Kajang police were alerted about a car theft case at 7.15am and they immediately dispatched a team to track the suspect down.

“Our personnel later spotted the vehicle at Taman Bukit Angsana and instructed the suspect to stop, but the driver refused to pull over and continued driving, prompting a traffic policeman to give chase,” Kajang district police chief ACP Dzaffir Mohd Yusof said today.

“The suspect then rammed one of the policemen who was riding a motorcycle. The policeman sustained injuries on his left shoulder.”

He said the suspect then hit several vehicles before the car he drove overturned at the Taman Bukit Angsana Flats.

The injured policeman alerted his colleagues for assistance. Policemen at the scene were then forced to open fire at the suspect in self-defence.

“We managed to take the suspect into police custody, and investigations revealed the suspect was wanted in connection with a drug related offence in 2018,“ he said, adding that the suspect had a prior record.

Ahmad Dzaffir said police were investigating the suspect’s connection to vehicle theft and house break-ins.

“We also are investigating this case as an attempted murder, as he rammed into a policeman,“ he said, adding that the sedan was reported stolen from Pandan Indah.

He urged anyone with information on the case to contact Insp Zazali Kenek at 019-7100662 or the Kajang police headquarters at 03-8911 4222.