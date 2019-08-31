Car with 10kg ketum leaves skids into canal

KEPALA BATAS: A car with a couple in it who had 10 kg of ketum leaves with them skidded into a canal when they tried to escape police arrest in an incident in Jalan Pinang Tunggal, here today.

In the incident at about 1.30pm, police tried to detain a Perodua Kenari car driven by a man, and found a woman passenger behaving suspiciously.

Seberang Perai Utara District Police Chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the man, 23, sped off in the car and refused to stop when told to do so by the police.

“The police then gave chase and the driver sped off but lost control of the car which skidded into the canal,” he said here today.

Noorzainy added that the couple did not suffer any injuries but police checks of the car found 10 plastic packets containing about 10 kg of green leaves believed to be ketum.

He added that early investigations found that the driver had just taken the ketum leaves, worth RM300, from a friend and was going to process it into ketum water.

Noorzainy said further investigations would be carried out to track down the seller of the ketum leaves.

“Urine tests conducted on the male suspect found him to be positive for drugs and the couple are now remanded for four days to help in the investigations into the case,” he said.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952 for possession of ketum leaves and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug use. — Bernama