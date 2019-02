KUALA LUMPUR: A caretaker of a private orphanage was arrested by police for allegedly raping and molesting four young girls at the shelter home in Danau Kota, Setapak here.

Kuala Lumpur police CID chief SAC Mohd Rusdi Mohd Isa today said the suspect was in police custody under a seven-day remand order. He made no further comment.

It is learnt that an auntie of a 12-year-old female inmate of the home that houses about 20 children of both genders aged between one and 16 had visited the girl last week. She was shocked when the victim confided of the sexual abuse she had allegedly suffered in the hands of caretaker who is in his 20’s.

The girl also told her auntie that three other girls of the shelter aged 13, 14 and 16 were also repeatedly raped and molested by the suspect since last year.

The suspect who is the spouse of the shelter owner was not at the orphanage when the victim exposed his misdoings to her aunt.

Soon after the victim who was placed at the home when she was nine confided in her auntie, the woman decided to take her home before lodging a police report on Thursday.

A medical examination conducted on the child subsequently revealed that she had been raped.

It is also learnt the owner of the orphanage runs several other shelters at other locations in the Klang Valley.