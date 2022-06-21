Case chronology of Cradle Fund CEO murder trial, Nazrin Hassan

SHAH ALAM: Samirah Muzaffar and two teenagers were acquitted and discharged from the charge of murdering Cradle Fund chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan four years ago.

High Court Judge Ab Karim Ab Rahman made the decision after finding that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case at the end of the prosecution case against Samirah, 47, and two teenagers, now aged 19 and 16.

Following is the chronology of the case:

June 14, 2018 - Nazrin was found dead in a fire at a house in Mutiara Damansara, a day before Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

June 15, 2018 - Nazrin’s body was laid to rest at Section 6 Muslim Cemetery, Kota Damansara, Selangor.

June 25, 2018 - The forensic report confirmed that there were traces of petrol on Nazrin’s body, bed, mattress and the victim’s mobile phone.

Aug 6, 2018 - The case was classified as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code based on the fire and rescue department and post-mortem reports.

Aug 14, 2018 - Late Nazrin’s widow Samirah claimed that the police investigation was not transparent, including media reports inconsistent with the post-mortem report of the Kuala Lumpur Hospital Forensic Medicine Unit.

Sept 4, 2018 - Samirah and her ex-first husband were remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation.

Sept 7, 2018 - Samirah’s ex-husband was released.

Sept 9, 2018 - Two teenagers were remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation.

Sept 10, 2018 - Police obtained a three-day extension on the remand order against Samirah.

Oct 8, 2018 - The Court of Appeal in Putrajaya allowed the exhumation of Nazrin’s body so that a second post-mortem can be carried out to find new evidence related to his death.

The second post-mortem was conducted at University Malaya Medical Centre (UUMC), Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

Oct 15, 2018 - Nazrin’s body was reburied at the Section 6 Muslim cemetery, Kota Damansara.

March 4, 2019 - Samirah and two teenagers were charged at the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court with murder. No pleas were recorded from the trio.

March 12, 2019 - Samirah and two teenagers were charged at the Shah Alam High Court, as well as an Indonesian woman, Eka Wahyu Lestari, who is still at large, for the murder of Nazrin at his house in Mutiara Damansara, between 11.30 pm on June 13, 2018, and 4 am the following day.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

March 27, 2019 - Shah Alam High Court allowed bail of RM50,000 with two sureties each for the two teenagers.

April 11, 2019 - Shah Alam High Court rejected Samirah’s bail application.

May 10, 2019 - Putrajaya Court of Appeal rejected Samirah’s bail application.

May 28, 2019 - Putrajaya Federal Court allowed Samirah to be released on bail with two sureties and imposed several conditions on her.

Sept 6, 2019 - The trial before High Court Judge Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman began.

Feb 14, 2022 - The prosecution closed the case after calling 57 witnesses.

April 22, 2022 - The High Court set May 30 for the decision.

May 19, 2022 - The Shah Alam High Court fixed a new date on June 21 at the end of the prosecution case. - Bernama